REBECCA JEAN
BOLTIN, 64
LAKELAND - Rebecca Jean Boltin, age 64, passed away April 19, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Dennis and Nancy Gunnells. She was born on January 31, 1956, in Orangeburg, S.C. She was an avid Gator fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Kathy Kesson & Patricia Tyndall. She is survived by her brothers Tommy Boltin, Junior Boltin and Charles Kesson, sister: Molly Gunnells and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020