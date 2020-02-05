Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
REBECCA W. BRONSON


1925 - 2020
REBECCA W. BRONSON Obituary
REBECCA W.
BRONSON, 94

LAKELAND -
Rebecca W. Bronson, 94, died Feb. 1, 2020.
Becky was born in Lakeland Fl on Dec. 5, 1925 to the late Dr. Herman and Lucile Watson. Her father was the founder of Watson Clinic. She graduated from Duke University and returned to her beloved Lakeland where she remained a life time resident. Becky was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her friends. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and Junior League of Greater Lakeland.
Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Judge Richard A. Bronson, and her daughter, Cela Hyde. She is survived by her children, Richard (Teri) A. Bronson Jr. and Claire Bronson Ducar; grandchildren, Richard A. Bronson III, Kalynn Bronson, Rebecca Draper, Allie Ducar and 4 great grandchildren, Watson, Myles, Adeline, and Wyatt.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, Feb. 8 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
