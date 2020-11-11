REGINALD GRAY REIS



03/06/1942 - 11/01/2020



KATHLEEN - Reggie Reis passed away November 1, 2020, he was born in St. Augustine, FL. He spent most of his time in Salt Springs, FL.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Reis.

He is survived by his three children, Christy Walker, Rodney Reis and Brandy Howell, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2-5pm at 11205 Carlton Rd, Kathleen, FL 33849. A second Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2020 from 2-4pm at VFW, 23498 NE Hwy 314, Salt Springs, FL 32134. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your favorite story written in a letter or card mailed to the same address



