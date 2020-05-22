Rene "Rod Man" Bundrage
1927 - 2020
RENE 'Rod Man'
'Wig Man'
BUNDRAGE

LAKE WALES - Rene 'Rod Man' Bundrage, 92, died on 5/12/2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bartow, Florida. Visitation Fri. 5-7pm at Epps. Services. Sat, 11:30am at Lake Wales Cemetery. Epps Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
LAKE WALES CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 19, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy To The Family. Mr. Rod Man was a nice person and always had a smile on his face. My mom and so many people enjoyed doing business with him, he use to have some nice short sets and so many other things the community would purchase from him, we use to love to see him coming in his van. Rest in Heaven Mr. Rod Man.
Sabrina Kirby
May 14, 2020
Deepest Sympathy" Mr. Rod Man R.I.P.
Avril Burgess
Friend
May 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joyce & Leroy Carter
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to the Bundrage family Mr Rod Man was a wonderful man praying for strength and comfort God bless you
Cassandra Ulysse
Neighbor
May 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Gail Palmorn
Neighbor
