RENE 'Rod Man'
'Wig Man'
BUNDRAGE
LAKE WALES - Rene 'Rod Man' Bundrage, 92, died on 5/12/2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center, Bartow, Florida. Visitation Fri. 5-7pm at Epps. Services. Sat, 11:30am at Lake Wales Cemetery. Epps Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2020.