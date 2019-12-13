|
|
RENEE ANN
PALMER, 60
LAKELAND - Renee Ann Palmer, 60, was granted her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2019 with her family by her side in Lakeland, Florida.
Renee was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on September 10, 1959 to Patrick and Edna (Bohn) Dickey. She grew up in Moodus, CT, graduating from Nathan Hale High School in 1977.
Renee was a devoted Wife, Mother and Nana. You could always find her at a ball field watching her children and later her grandchildren play ball. She enjoyed working at Sheraton Vistana Resort from 1994 to 2008. More recently, she enjoyed helping at Hope House.
She is survived by her loving husband, Duane Palmer; sons John (Kenya) Clark, Dustin (Jazmin) Clark, Brandon (Chrissy) Dickey; daughter Kellie Ann (Michael) Coward; stepson Chuck Palmer and stepdaughter Debra (Dennis) George; grandchildren Siera, Collin, Camen, Destiny, Amaya, Calab, Camron, Savannah, Elana, Austin, Easten, Eli and Baby Clark due in June; 1 niece, 3 nephews, 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews; brothers Billy (Lori) Dickey of Moodus, CT., Pat (Sandy) Dickey of Bradenton, FL. and Dennis (Maria) Dickey of Lakeland, FL.
Renee also leaves behind many friends who adore her.
Visitation will be 2-3PM, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 3PM at Fuel Church, 98 North, Lakeland on Sunday, December 15, 2019, where Renee has faithfully attended for 5 years.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019