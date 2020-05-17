RENNIS CLAYTON COLLINS
RENNIS
CLAYTON COLLINS, 93

LAKELAND - Former postal worker, and Army Veteran, Rennis C Collins, died peacefully at his home in Lakeland, Florida, on May 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wilda Collins; his daughters, Pamela Collins Smith (Robert), Christy Collins Dempsey (Richard); and his son, Stephen Clayton Collins (Beverly), 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
During this time, the immediate family will celebrate his life at a private graveside ceremony.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
