Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
DAVENPORT -Rexford Brewer, 64, of Davenport, FL passed away on January 21, 2020.He was born on August 10, 1955 to James Madison and Fannie Cantrell Brewer in Haines City, FL and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Rexford was employed in the construction industry and was a member of Davenport Church of God. He truly had a passion for his family, his church and going fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Emmett Brewer, Danny Ray Brewer and Jimmy Brewer. Rexford is survived by his son, Timmy Brewer of Haines City; grandson, Hunter Brewer; daughter, Crystal (Chris) Lisenby of Babson Park, FL; grandson, Damion Pate; great grandson, Kolton Pate; granddaughters, Ma-Kayla Hall, MaKenzie Hall; daughter, April (Adam) Piwonski of Lapeer, MI and granddaughter, Addison Piwonski; brothers, Larry (Vinna) Brewer of Brunswick, GA, Doug (Debbie) Brewer of Davenport, FL, Martin Brewer of Groveland, FL, Edward Brewer of Loughman, FL and Erine (Cindy) Brewer of Loughman, FL.
A visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 pm until the funeral at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via:www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
