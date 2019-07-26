|
|
RHONDA RENEE' THACKER MCMULLEN GOFF, 55
LAKELAND - Rhonda Renee' Thacker McMullen Goff, age 55, born 7/22/63, in Lakeland to the late Charles and Sarah Thacker; passed away on 7/14/19 in Lakeland, after a long battle with brain cancer.
She is survived by her sons Sean McMullen, Colton McMullen; siblings: brothers, Billy Thacker, Jimmy Thacker, Michael Thacker and Monty Thacker, sisters, Phyllis Grimes, Ree Armstrong, Margie Warren, Sally Williams and Shala Varnado; grandchildren: Colton McMullen (CJ), Jr., Lawson McMullen, and Landyn Nevaeh.
An intimate gathering will be held graveside at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 98 South, Lakeland, FL., 33810, on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome.
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019