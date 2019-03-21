RICHARD A.

MULBERRY - Richard Harman of Mulberry crossed over unexpectedly on the evening of Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born in Welch, West Virginia on March 30, 1948. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and served in the United States Army. Richard owned Foxx Run Properties, a twenty-year business. He enjoyed collegiate football, basketball, and golfing along with his time on the beach. He was a member of the beginning Ministry board for First Baptist Church of Lakeland serving his Lord alongside his dear friend, Pastor Michael Hailey. Richard was a long-term supporter of The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was an original board member of the Lakeland Chapter. One of his passions for FCA was that each coach and athlete involved in the organization received a personal Bible. He supported the mission of New Day Church in Brandon, which is to reach the forgotten, disenfranchised and hurting to help them understand that God loves them.

Richard is survived by his wife, Ann Powell Harman and two sons, Richard Kiah Harman (Rhonda) and Gregory Kent Harman (Winona), along with two grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Harman and Carter Reece Harman and beloved step-mother Barbara Harman. He also leaves behind two sisters, Jennifer Csanyi and Rebekah Harman. He is preceded by parents Richard A. Harman and Dolly Wilson Harman.

The time and location of a remembrance service for this beloved man will be announced in the near future. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be directed to either New Day Church, mailing address: 201 Gornto Lake Road, Brandon, FL 33510 or The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Post Office Box 1971, Lakeland, FL 33802.

One day I believe you'll hear the Lord say, 'I'm so proud that you let me use you. Because of you, others are here today. Would you like to meet them?'

