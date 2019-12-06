Home

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
532 Ave. M N.W
Winter Haven, FL
RICHARD ALFRED SBROGNA

RICHARD ALFRED SBROGNA Obituary
RICHARD ALFRED
SBROGNA, 87

LAKELAND - Richard Alfred Sbrogna, 87, passed away Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
Predeceased by his late wife Ann E. Sbrogna, brother, Ray Sbrogna, sister Phillis Colangelo, sister, Mary Sbrogna.
Survived by his wife Joanne Sbrogna, bro-ther, Vincent Sbrogna, daughter Roberta, L. Sbrogna, stepdaughter, Melanie Andress - Arnold, stepson, David Andress, grandchildren, Amy L. Mattero, John A. Mattero, Jr., Kendal Andress, great grandchildren, Daken J. Kifer, Eleanor R. Kifer, close friend, Bob, many other close friends and extend family.
Born and raised in Worcester, MA, the son of Emilio and Anna Sbrogna, he was a long-time resident of Worcester, MA.
In the 50s he served with the Air Force base and was part of the Caterpillar Club after surviving a plane crash. He worked for State Mutual for 25 years and retired early at the age of 55 to enjoy the good life on Cape Cod. Then later moved to Florida where he lived the rest of his life.
Richard had a passion for people, working, and volunteering every week at bingo. He was a kind man and would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Services will be held Friday December 6th, 2019 from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M N.W., Winter Haven, at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
