|
|
RICHARD 'GRAEME'
ALLEN, Jr.
4/6/39 - 7/5/19
WINTER HAVEN - Richard Allen, Jr. passed away July 5, 2019.
Born to Richard G. Allen and Helen Foley Allen, Graeme grew up in Winter Haven and graduated high school in 1957. He helped run his parents motel-The Villa Rosa on Lake Silver. Graeme went to the University of Florida and then later to James Beard Culinary Institute in NY. He served in the Navy during Vietnam and was stationed in the Mediterranean. In the 1970s, Graeme started his own catering company and was quite the chef. In the early 1990s he started Treasure Hunters with Nancy Huff. Together they did lots of antique shows at Scott's Market in GA and had an antique booth in Mount Dora.
Service will be graveside at Lakeside Park at 11AM Sunday 14, 2019.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019