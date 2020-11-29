1/
RICHARD ALLEN BORDE LAKELAND - Richard Allen Borde
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD ALLEN
BORDE

LAKELAND - Richard Allen Borde, Lakeland, Florida, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on November 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Following months of declining health, Richard passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side.
Visitation will be Gentry Morrison South, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801 on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6-8pm and his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Additional information and obituary can be found on Gentry-Morrison South website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved