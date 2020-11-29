RICHARD ALLEN

BORDE



LAKELAND - Richard Allen Borde, Lakeland, Florida, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on November 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Following months of declining health, Richard passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be Gentry Morrison South, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL, 33801 on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6-8pm and his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Additional information and obituary can be found on Gentry-Morrison South website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store