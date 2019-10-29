The Ledger Obituaries
Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
RICHARD ALLEN GALLAGHER


1952 - 2019
RICHARD ALLEN GALLAGHER Obituary
RICHARD ALLEN
GALLAGHER, Sr.

LAKELAND - Richard Allen Gallagher, Sr., passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lakeland Hospice House surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 17, 1952 to Robert and Waneta Gallagher in Rutland, Vermont.
Richard was known for his master carpentry work, he achieved many accomplishments as well as instructed Martial Arts in his early years.
He was a loving husband, father, poppy, uncle, brother and friend to all that knew him.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Anna of 45 years who was a loving wife, mother and nana.
He is survived by his 4 children, Richard Gallagher, II, Angela Gallagher, Amy (Miguel) Moore and Joseph (Brittany) Gallagher, 2 brothers, Kenneth and Keith Gallagher, two sisters, Sharon Hayden, Waneta LaFountaine, 15 grandchildren and many other loving family members.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Hospice and Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care of our father.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in North Clarendon, Vermont.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
