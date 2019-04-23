|
RICHARD ALLEN PARK, 59
LAKELAND - Richard Allen Park passed away at age 59 on April 13, 2019, in Lakeland, FL. Born in New Bedford, MA, he was the youngest child of the late Walter and Evelyn (Burgess) Park. He grew up in Acushnet, MA, graduating from New Bedford High School and New England Institute of Technology, with a degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
Rick was employed for many years in New England as a roving refrigeration/air conditioning troubleshooter for Cumberland Farms, a direct result of his unique diagnostic ability. He later transferred to Florida maintaining systems there. Prior to working as a power plant operator for eighteen years at Lakeland Electric, retiring in 2018, he operated an automotive detailing business, in addition to working as an auto mechanic for several car dealerships.
To his close-knit family, he was Rick and Uncle Rick, the cool and compassionate uncle with the fancy cars, Harley motorcycle and a bachelor mystique, loved by all and held in awe by his niece and nephews. Although he grew in Massachusetts, he spent the last thirty-eight years in Florida, developing many close relationships and was known by many as 'Boston Rick.' His extended Florida family remembers him as the compassionate, quiet friend, who fixed their cars, helped with renovation projects and taught a friend's little girl how to ride a two-wheel bike. As a member of the Lakeland Elks Lodge, he was instrumental in organizing charitable fundraisers, such as a Christmas parade, cardboard boat races, classic car shows and a boxwood car derby.
Rick is survived by his feline fur-babies, Sydney and Trixie, his 1957 Chevy pickup, he affectionately named Lucy, siblings Dave Park and wife Sandy, Kathy Luiz, husband Bob, all of Fairhaven, MA and Leslie Pereira, husband Mario of Vero Beach, FL, niece Kim Gardner, husband Peter, daughter Viola; nephews Kris Park, son Alexander; David Savoie, wife Megan, children Emma and Chace; Russ Luiz, wife Erin, children Emmet, Quinn and another 'on the way' and Dan Savoie, in addition to his longtime best friend, Shelly Doty of Lakeland, FL.
Services will cremains present, will he held Saturday, May 4th at 1:30 in the afternoon at the Lakeland Elks Lodge 1291, 4529 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, FL, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, reach out to that friend in need.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019