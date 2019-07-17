Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
RICHARD DRAGONETTI
RICHARD ANTHONY "DICK" DRAGONETTI

RICHARD ANTHONY "DICK" DRAGONETTI Obituary
RICHARD
ANTHONY 'DICK' DRAGONETTI, 91

LAKE WALES - Richard A. 'Dick' Dragonetti of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Lake Wales Medical Center.
He was born December 7, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Richard and Mary Rose (Marcello) Dragonetti. He has been a resident of the area since August of 1990 coming from Miami. He was a Mechanic for the City of Miami Beach where he retired as the lead mechanic for the Miami Beach Fire Department. Richard loved his car, hiking, gardening, Sun-day family drives, puzzles, fishing, Bok Tower Gardens; he never met a stranger and enjoyed his time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his sister Joan Dragonetti and brother Thomas Dragonetti.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Theresa Lisi Dragonetti, daughters Susan Marie Dragonetti of Lake Wales, FL, Joan Claire Dragonetti Fit-chett (Dave Cornelius) of Winter Haven, FL, Diane Theresa Dragonetti (Philip Coles) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, son Richard John Dragonetti (Candi) of Waynesville, NC, and step granddaughter Kimmi Rose.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home 454 S. Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019
