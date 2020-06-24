RICHARD "RICK" BACON
RICHARD 'RICK'
BACON, 72

WINTER HAVEN - Richard 'Rick' Bacon, age 72, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 22, 1948 to Richard & Maxine Bacon in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Richard was a Winter Haven resident since 1968 coming from Indiana. He worked in road construction and was also a Veteran of the United States Army. Richard loved short-track racing, fishing and lawn care. He had excellent customer service and was a humble, kind, devoted family man.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Richard is survived by his wife: Diane Bacon, sons: Troy (Sharon) Bacon of Lakeland, Gregory Bacon of Winter Haven, daughter: Sabrina (Robert) Bacon-Tarvin of Virginia, sister: Dawn Bacon of Lakeland, brother: Robert Bacon of Indiana.
Funeral Services are private. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
