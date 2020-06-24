RICHARD 'RICK'
BACON, 72
WINTER HAVEN - Richard 'Rick' Bacon, age 72, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 22, 1948 to Richard & Maxine Bacon in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Richard was a Winter Haven resident since 1968 coming from Indiana. He worked in road construction and was also a Veteran of the United States Army. Richard loved short-track racing, fishing and lawn care. He had excellent customer service and was a humble, kind, devoted family man.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Richard is survived by his wife: Diane Bacon, sons: Troy (Sharon) Bacon of Lakeland, Gregory Bacon of Winter Haven, daughter: Sabrina (Robert) Bacon-Tarvin of Virginia, sister: Dawn Bacon of Lakeland, brother: Robert Bacon of Indiana.
Funeral Services are private. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.