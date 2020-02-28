|
|
RICHARD
BAKER, 71
LAKELAND - Richard Baker, age 71, of Lakeland, FL passed away on February 26, 2020.
A native of Frostburg, Maryland, he was the son of Richard and Grace Baker.
Survivors include his wife Sherrie Baker of 49 years, children, Aman-da Freeman (James), Melissa Hollingsworth (Dustin), sibling, Delores Davidson, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Baker.
Richard served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He worked for MidState Uniform, McGee Tire and retired from Safeway Supermarket. Richard enjoyed fishing, surfing, and softball.
Memorial gathering will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10am -11am, with Memorial service from 11am - 12pm with a Reception to follow all at Victory Church Chapel, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland, Florida 33810.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020