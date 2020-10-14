RICHARD 'DICK'BENZ, 79BARTOW - Richard 'Dick' Benz, age 79, passed away at his home in Bartow, Florida on October 8, 2020.Richard was born March 13, 1941 in Erie, PA to the late Carl and Bertha Heck Benz. He was a resident of both Manchester, New Hampshire and Bartow, Florida. He was a veteran and served his country during the Vietnam war as an SP4. Richard was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, attending there on a football scholarship and playing football for the Wildcats. He was also a History and Physical Education teacher in New Hampshire, retiring from teaching in 1988. Richard enjoyed traveling to Europe, photography and riding his bike.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mildred Benz, Ruth Benz Whitman, Dorothy Benz Smith and his brother Charles Benz. Richard is survived by his sisters Virginia Benz Wiggins and Mary Benz Nemenz, as well as many nieces and nephews.Condolences and service information may be found at