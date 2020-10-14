1/1
RICHARD "DICK" BENZ
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD 'DICK'
BENZ, 79

BARTOW - Richard 'Dick' Benz, age 79, passed away at his home in Bartow, Florida on October 8, 2020.
Richard was born March 13, 1941 in Erie, PA to the late Carl and Bertha Heck Benz. He was a resident of both Manchester, New Hampshire and Bartow, Florida. He was a veteran and served his country during the Vietnam war as an SP4. Richard was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, attending there on a football scholarship and playing football for the Wildcats. He was also a History and Physical Education teacher in New Hampshire, retiring from teaching in 1988. Richard enjoyed traveling to Europe, photography and riding his bike.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mildred Benz, Ruth Benz Whitman, Dorothy Benz Smith and his brother Charles Benz. Richard is survived by his sisters Virginia Benz Wiggins and Mary Benz Nemenz, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Condolences and service information may be found at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved