RICHARD CLARK UTZ, 92
LAKELAND - Richard Clark Utz 'Dick,' age 92, passed peacefully on December 5, 2019.
Dick was born to Clark & Irene (Vieau) Utz on May 30, 1927 in Kenmore, New York. Dick married the love of his life Jean Lang, November 25, 1950 and lived in Kenmore until 1970 when he moved his family to Lakeland, FL. Dick retired as a Vice President from Peoples Bank of Lakeland in 1989 after 22 year of service. He was a veteran of United States Navy and member of the Grand Mason Lodge of the State of New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers and son Christopher and daughter Laurie. He is survived by his loving wife Jean, sons Richard (Sally) and Jeffrey (Jacqueline), both of Lakeland, Florida. He has 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
There will be a service and burial on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL and the family will host a Celebration of Life reception following from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the Mills Residence in Grasslands at 3159 Grasslands Drive, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Honor Flight of Central Florida.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019