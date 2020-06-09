RICHARD E. BARLOW
RICHARD E.
BARLOW, 61
Republic Services

LAKE WALES - Richard E. Barlow passed away peacefully June 7, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 61.
Born in Plant City, Fl, he grew up in Lakeland, Fl. He worked for Republic Services for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas B. and Madie W. Barlow, sisters Patricia A. Duke, Norma J. bass, brothers Micheal W. Barlow, Thomas B. Barlow.
He is survived by his wife of 41 yrs Patricia I. Barlow, sisters Annette Jackson (JV), Gail Fisher (Karl), Ada Aquininoc, Linda Barlow, brother Edward Barlow (Mark) and a multitude of dearly loved nieces and nephews.
I want to give my thanks to the wonderful care and support provided by Cornerstone Hospice.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers please make donations to cornerstone hospice @
cshospice.org

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
