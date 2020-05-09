RICHARD "DICK" EBERSOLE
1926 - 2020
RICHARD 'DICK'
EBERSOLE, 93

LAKELAND - Richard 'Dick' Ebersole, 93, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on May 5th, 2020 of natural causes.
Born on September 23, 1926 in Lancaster, Penn, Richard served in the US Army during World War II in both the Philippines and Japan. In 1950, Richard moved to Lakeland, Florida with the love of his life, Lena and his son Ron.
Richard worked various jobs and spent the majority of his career at Jacobs Engineering Group where he later retired. An avid reader and writer, Nascar fan, music enthusiast and lover of life, Richard never met a stranger. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and cared for many friends in nursing facilities well into his late '80s.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lena Ebersole and his son Ron Ebersole. Richard leaves behind his granddaughters Rebecca and Alison, daughter-in-law Wan-da Ebersole, great grandchildren Aden, Josiah and Steel. Brother Lawrence and sister Katherine.
The family will be holding a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital.


Published in The Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
