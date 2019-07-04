|
RICHARD EUGENE 'GENE' BOUTWELL, 90
LAKELAND - Richard Eugene 'Gene' Boutwell, 90, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully July 2nd, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his two sons, Rick (Beverley) of Madison, VA and Steve of Lakeland, FL; three grandsons Jason, Matthew and Cody; granddaughter Amanda; 5 great grandchildren; sister Roberta Dollar; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Martha Jo Boutwell and his eight siblings.
The family would like to thank the Comfort Keepers team of Dot, Paige and Wanda as well as the Vitas Hospice team for the wonderful care they provided Gene.
Service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 11 a.m. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 E. Canal St., Mulberry, FL 33860. Visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Fitzgerald Cemetery immediately after the service.
Condolences can be left for the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019