The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD EUGENE "RICKY" WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD EUGENE "RICKY" WRIGHT Obituary
RICHARD EUGENE 'RICKY' WRIGHT, III

LAKELAND - Richard Eugene Wright, III 'Ricky' passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1994 in Tampa, Florida, to Shannon Ziegler and Richard Wright, Jr.
Ricky was very outgoing, loved making people laugh and always had to be the life of the party, he loved rap music, tattoos, drawing and loved being around his family.
He has 2 children, Lyric and Tristen.
He is survived by his parents; 8 siblings, Susanna, Kayla, Olivia, Destiny, Brooke, Dan-iel, Matthew and Jeromy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now