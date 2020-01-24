|
RICHARD EUGENE 'RICKY' WRIGHT, III
LAKELAND - Richard Eugene Wright, III 'Ricky' passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1994 in Tampa, Florida, to Shannon Ziegler and Richard Wright, Jr.
Ricky was very outgoing, loved making people laugh and always had to be the life of the party, he loved rap music, tattoos, drawing and loved being around his family.
He has 2 children, Lyric and Tristen.
He is survived by his parents; 8 siblings, Susanna, Kayla, Olivia, Destiny, Brooke, Dan-iel, Matthew and Jeromy.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020