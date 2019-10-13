|
RICHARD G.
ADAMS, 86
LAKELAND - Richard G. Adams, age 86, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 in Lakeland.
Born December 4, 1932 in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late Forrest M. and Virginia (Tussing) Adams. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War era. He was a Methodist. Mr. Adams worked as an Accountant and Administrator for General Motors before retiring after 32 years of service.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ann Adams in 2011. He is survived by his four children: Karen Mary Adams of Bartow, Kim Hendry (Bill) of Torch Lake, MI, Mark Adams of San Rafael, CA, and Gary Adams of Travers City, MI. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Kathryn Hoadley (Steve) of Lake Ann, MI, Adam Hendry (Alison) of Troy, MI, and a great grandson, Nolan.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 14th from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019