RICHARD G.

BRIMFIELD



LAKE WALES - Richard G. Brimfield passed away August 18, 2020.

He graduated from Smith Technical School in Syracuse, NY, and opened a printing shop in Lakeland, FL. During his career, he applied decals for Radio Shack and Sally Beauty Supply. He was a Captain of FD 1 in Polk County, and Red Cross volunteer for more than 10 years. He was of the Catholic faith. Richard loved roller skating as a young man.

He was preceded in death brother by Robert Brimfield, Syracuse, N.Y., father Harry Brimfield, mother Marie Pichette Brimfield, spouse Martha Rohlfing.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Hodgkinson; sons Richard E. Brimfield, Duluth, GA, David Brimfield, Polk City, grandson Ryan Brimfield, West Bloomfield, MI, sister, Patricia Brimfield Sachs (Rob-ert), Hutchinson Island, FL; sister-in-law Joan M. Cunnea; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lake Wales, FL on Sept. 12 at 1pm.



