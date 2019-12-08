|
RICHARD GEORGE
MILES, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Richard George Miles, 76, Winter Haven, formerly of Zephyrhills, passed away on December 6, 2019.
He was born to William Reginald Miles and Doris Gwendolyn Miles on March 21, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduation from Zephyrhills High School as class President, he attended University of South Florida and earned his Bachelors Degree. He went on to serve a brief period as an Officer of the United States Air Force and completed his education at Rollins College with a Master Degree in Business. He worked as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Winter Haven Hospital.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Miles; his sister Shirley Johnson; his children Rick (Wanda) Miles, Jennifer (Josh) Paris, Stephanie (Steve) Carson, his grandchildren Alexandria, Blake, Samantha, Riley, Emily, Nicklaus and Miles and three great-grandchildren, Payton, Lucian and Amelia.
Richard was a loving husband, father and Papa. He was a role model who possessed qualities that made us want to be better people. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making wonderful memories that will be cherished for years to come.
Those around him never forgot how special he made them feel. He will be missed by those that loved and knew him.
A Celebration of Richard's life will be held with family and friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Winterset Clubhouse from 4:00-7:00.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019