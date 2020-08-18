RICHARD GLENN
SLAGLE, 87
CAPE CORAL - Richard Glenn Slagle, 87, Cape Coral, Florida died August 13, 2020. Born August 24, 1932 in Johnstown, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Sanderson) of 67 years, children Sherie Lukanen (Bill Dircks) of Shoreview, MN, Karen (Steve) Cooney of Cape Coral, Beth (Pedro) Gedde of Cape Coral, Florida, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children, 4 grand fish, 3 great-grand dogs, 2 great-grand kitty and 1 great-grand rabbit.
As a 1949 graduate of Westmont HS, 'Dick' served in the Army until he attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a BS degree in electrical engineering. Dick was a lifelong sports fan and an active member of the Edgewater Park, NJ sports community where he coached many team sports including football, soccer, and softball. He was very active in the Edgewater Park School System serving on the school board for over 25 years.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 2:00 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Edgewater Park Athletic Association, PO Box 30, Beverly, NJ, 08010 or via their website Epaasports.org
in his memory. Condolences may be left by visiting Dick's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com
and signing his guestbook.