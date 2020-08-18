1/1
RICHARD GLENN SLAGLE
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD GLENN
SLAGLE, 87

CAPE CORAL - Richard Glenn Slagle, 87, Cape Coral, Florida died August 13, 2020. Born August 24, 1932 in Johnstown, PA.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Sanderson) of 67 years, children Sherie Lukanen (Bill Dircks) of Shoreview, MN, Karen (Steve) Cooney of Cape Coral, Beth (Pedro) Gedde of Cape Coral, Florida, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children, 4 grand fish, 3 great-grand dogs, 2 great-grand kitty and 1 great-grand rabbit.
As a 1949 graduate of Westmont HS, 'Dick' served in the Army until he attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a BS degree in electrical engineering. Dick was a lifelong sports fan and an active member of the Edgewater Park, NJ sports community where he coached many team sports including football, soccer, and softball. He was very active in the Edgewater Park School System serving on the school board for over 25 years.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 2:00 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Edgewater Park Athletic Association, PO Box 30, Beverly, NJ, 08010 or via their website Epaasports.org in his memory. Condolences may be left by visiting Dick's memorial webpage at
www.fortmyersmemorial.com and signing his guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved