RICHARD HANCOCK Obituary
RICHARD
HANCOCK, 86

POLK CITY - Richard Hancock, 86, of Polk City, FL, passed away on Jan 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Homeland, FL and worked as a Vocational Instructor for the Dept. of Corrections. He was known for his dry sense of humor and being sharp as a tack. Hancock, as he was known by everyone, never met a stranger.
Hancock is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy, two daughters, Diane and Alice, a sister Debra (Claus), three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a great-great grandson.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
