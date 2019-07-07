|
RICHARD J. GREEN, 49
Contract Supervisor
MULBERRY- Richard Joseph Green passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was a Contractor Supervisor for Polk Power Plant, TECO Energy, for (20) years. He resided in Mulberry, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Green; her children, Jessica Stafford & Rick Hunley; four grandchildren, Aspen, Lily, Reed, and Caleb, all whom he loved dearly, his father, James Green; his mother, Marlene Duesler; and his brother, David Green.
He has now joined his brother James A Green in Heaven. Memorial Service to be held July 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, FL.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019