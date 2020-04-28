|
RICHARD J. HOLLAND, 71
BEVERLY, MA. - Richard J. Holland, 71, of Winter Haven, formerly of Beverly, born on September 21, 1948 in Beverly, Massachusetts to Timothy H. Holland and Mary G. (Gates) Holland. On April 21, 2020 Uncle Dick completed his work here on earth. To make the world around him a better place than it was when he arrived.
He graduated from Beverly High School in 1967. After high school he attended a business school in Boston and went on to have a successful career in the financial lending world.
He was a proud son, father, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. After retiring in 2008 from his Financial Lending Company, Residential Mortgage Group here in Winter Haven. He continued to enjoy playing golf and working as a contract copy writer and editor. He also enjoyed working in the community with people that needed help and being a great friend of Bill W's.
Dick is survived by his loving son, Jason T. Holland and his significant other Susan A. Thomas of Winter Haven, FL, his sister June A. Singer and her husband Roland L. Singer of Hamilton, Mass, one niece, Cyndi Akers, five nephews, Al St. Peter, Tom Holland, Tim St. Peter, Richie Nimblett and Jeff St. Peter, a wonderful extension of six great nieces and two great nephews that each held a special place in his heart. Also surviving him are his lifelong friends and brothers, Jim Coffin, Kenny MacCarthy, Pat Hussey and Glenn Campbell. Dick was predeceased by his father Timothy H. Holland, mother Mary G. Holland, sister Katherine M. Phillips and nephew Ronnie Dumas.
Under current circumstances of COVID-19 and in honor of Dick's wishes, a Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date. If you are wondering if you can do anything while we wait to celebrate Dick's life together you can send an email to [email protected] or a letter to 624 Wexford Court, Winter Haven, Fl 33884 C/O Richard Holland. The family looks forward to seeing all of you soon.
Arrangements are by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory in honor of 'Richard J. Holland' to The Humane Society of Polk County 3195 Dundee Rd Winter Haven, Fl 33884 or online at
https://www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org/donate/memorials/ Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020