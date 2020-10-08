RICHARD 'DICK' L. CURREYLAKELAND - Richard L. Currey, 85, passed Oct. 6, 2020. Dick was born in Peekskill, NY on Nov. 17, 1934 to the late Abraham L. and Muriel (Jewel) Currey. He graduated from Peekskill Senior High School and completed some college before enlisting in the Navy where he served from 1953-1957.Dick worked as store manager for A&P Grocery Stores later working for the Florida Department of Citrus and moving to Lakeland Florida in 1971. Then in 1981 he started with Trend Marketing Services in Tampa as an Account Executive. Dick retired as Vice President of Trend Marketing 21 years later. Dick, being the active, caring and compassionate individual he is, came out of retirement almost immediately to make a difference in people's lives as Hospitality Specialist at Watson Clinic Cancer Center retiring for good 12 years later. In his retirement, Dick enjoyed many fun times with family and friends, as well as Citizen's Assisted Patrol duty in his Highland Fairways neighborhood. Dick was so well loved and respected and we all will miss him dearly.Mr. Currey is survived by his dear sweet wife of 25 years, Louise Gagnon-Currey (who says Dick gave her the happiest 25 years of her life); five children, Paul (Carol) Currey, Pamela (Randy) Ball, Debbie (Dave) Henderson, David (Donna) Currey and Cynthia (Dale) Hammonds, and two stepchildren, Kris (Mike) Martinez and Jeff (Jeanne') Gauthier; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33810.