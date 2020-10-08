1/1
RICHARD L. CURREY LAKELAND - Richard L. "DICK" Currey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD 'DICK' L. CURREY

LAKELAND - Richard L. Currey, 85, passed Oct. 6, 2020. Dick was born in Peekskill, NY on Nov. 17, 1934 to the late Abraham L. and Muriel (Jewel) Currey. He graduated from Peekskill Senior High School and completed some college before enlisting in the Navy where he served from 1953-1957.
Dick worked as store manager for A&P Grocery Stores later working for the Florida Department of Citrus and moving to Lakeland Florida in 1971. Then in 1981 he started with Trend Marketing Services in Tampa as an Account Executive. Dick retired as Vice President of Trend Marketing 21 years later. Dick, being the active, caring and compassionate individual he is, came out of retirement almost immediately to make a difference in people's lives as Hospitality Specialist at Watson Clinic Cancer Center retiring for good 12 years later. In his retirement, Dick enjoyed many fun times with family and friends, as well as Citizen's Assisted Patrol duty in his Highland Fairways neighborhood. Dick was so well loved and respected and we all will miss him dearly.
Mr. Currey is survived by his dear sweet wife of 25 years, Louise Gagnon-Currey (who says Dick gave her the happiest 25 years of her life); five children, Paul (Carol) Currey, Pamela (Randy) Ball, Debbie (Dave) Henderson, David (Donna) Currey and Cynthia (Dale) Hammonds, and two stepchildren, Kris (Mike) Martinez and Jeff (Jeanne') Gauthier; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33810.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved