RICHARD LEE
GARCIA
RIDGE MANOR - Richard Lee Garcia passed away August 18, 2019 at the Brooksville Healthcare Facility, Brooksville FL. Rick was born in DeRidder, Louisiana on June 11, 1949 to Cecil and Lois Garcia, deceased.
He graduated from DeRidder High School and McNeese State University in 1971. Rick worked for West Brothers in DeRidder, LA.
He met and married Sue Myhand Garcia in 1976 and moved to Lakeland, FL in 1980. He was a manufacturer rep in the HVAC industry. He was a member of FUMC Lakeland.
He is survived by his wife, Sue, son, Craig Garcia (Jessica) and 2 grandsons, Caydin and Caleb, Peachtree City, GA, sister, Lana Garcia (Dean Jameson) and niece, Emily Headson, Lakeland, FL and many more aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church, 34350 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor, FL, where Sue serves as Pastor.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019