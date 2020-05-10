RICHARD LEE

JOHNSON, 75



LAKELAND - Richard Lee Johnson, 75, died unexpectedly on April 23, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, sister, Loralie Swan of Port Orange, Florida, neph-ew, Christopher Swan, great nephew, Ethan Swan, and great niece, Hannah Swan of Bloomington, Illinois. He was a longtime resident of Lakeland. He was a Vietnam vet and was an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America organization. He was a 32 degree Mason at local lodge 91. He loved flying and had earned a single engine private pilot's license. He enjoyed volunteering for the annual Sun & Fun Fly In at Lakeland's Drane Field. He retired from the telephone company after a long career. He met monthly with a group of Lakeland High Alumni, Class of '62, where he loved swapping stories. He was a NASCAR enthusiast. Grilling on his Green Egg grill and gardening were other passions of his. He was a jolly little kid and was a kind, caring and fun-loving adult. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



