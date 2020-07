Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHARD

MILLER, Sr., 76

Phosphate Float Crew



AUBURNDALE - Richard Henry Miller, Sr. passed away at L.R.H. on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. Gilley's Family Cremation.



