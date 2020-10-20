RICHARD 'RICK' MOTTERN Sr.
LAKELAND - On Thursday, October 15, 2020 Richard 'Rick' Mottern Sr. went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68.
He was born May 5, 1952 at Fort Ord in Monterey, California to Captain Robert E. Mottern and Patricia Colman Mottern.
Rick was an active member of the Lakeland community, including serving as past President of Kiwanis Club, and a member of the YMCA Board of Directors.
He was a former VP of Lanier Upshaw Insurance Agency, where he spent 38 successful years. He coached numerous Little League teams and participated in countless community events.
Rick was larger than life and lived his life to the fullest. An avid outdoorsman, his many passions included: fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, and grilling large meals for beloved family and friends. He was a consummate host and made those around him always feel special, welcomed, and loved. A longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Rick was a man of strong faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Melissa, two daughters; Holly Lane (Chris) and Lindsey Mottern (Ron), and two sons, Rick Mottern Jr. (Emily) and Cody Cox (Katie). He will be dearly missed by seven beloved grandchildren; Cal, Hunter, Hannah, Colman, Amelia, Ava, and Adeline. Rick is also survived by two brothers; Bob Mottern (Nancy) and Don Mottern (Brenda), as well as many nephews and nieces.
Family will be receiving the community for a visitation at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Ave. in Lakeland on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5-7pm.
A funeral service celebrating Rick's wonderful life will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland, FL. The service can also be live streamed at firstumc.org
, click on Worship Now tab, scroll down to Livestream, the service will be found at the icon titled 'Oct 21 2pm Funeral Service for Rick Mottern.' Safety Protocols must be followed at the visitation and service, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA 3620 Cleveland Heights Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33803 or to First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com