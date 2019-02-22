|
|
RICHARD
MUNDO, 68
AUBURNDALE - Richard Mundo, age 68, passed away on February 20, 2019, in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born on September 21, 1950 to Asuncion & Olga Mundo in Bronx, New York. Richard was a Veteran of the New York National Guard and the Executive Director for the Agawam Senior Center in Massachusetts. He was a 14 year resident of Auburndale and attended First Baptist Church on Main Street.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by: wife of 23 years: Doris Mundo, daughters: Nicole Mundo and Ericka Mundo of North Hampton, MA, Elizabeth Mundo of Springfield, MA, son: Aaron Mundo of Pennsylvania, brother: Nick Mundo of Bronx, NY and uncle: Edward Ortiz of Davenport, FL.
A memorial service will be held for Richard at First Baptist Church of Auburndale, 300 S. Main Street, Auburndale, FL 33823 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 1pm.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019