More Obituaries for RICHARD ROUNDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD "CHRIS" ROUNDS

RICHARD "CHRIS" ROUNDS Obituary
RICHARD 'CHRIS'
ROUNDS, 64

LAKE WALES -Richard 'Chris' Rounds, age 64, of Lake Wales, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
He was born in Chicago, IL, on December 25, 1954, to Richard and Rita Rounds; he recently moved here from Montana. He was a member of Golfview Baptist Church in Lake Wales and the Elk's Lodge.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Rounds. Chris is survived by his father, Richard L. Rounds; brother Mike (Cheryl) Rounds, & nephews Micah &Kyle (Heather) Rounds.
A memorial service will be held at Golfview Baptist Ch, 107 Hibiscus Ave., Lake Wales, on Saturday, August 31, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Children's Ministry of Golfview Baptist Ch.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
