RICHARD 'DICK' EDGAR SCHAW



LAKELAND - Richard 'Dick' Schaw passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long-term journey with Alzheimer's. He died on August 18, 2020, one month shy of his 90th birthday. His parents were Richard Frederick & Ruth Esther (Barr) Schaw.

He is preceded, in death by his parents and only sister, Vivian Avery & husband Joe Avery.

He attended Redford High School, Highland Park Junior College and Wayne State University, majoring in Business Administration. Dick was very proud to have been employed by all of the Big Three U.S. Auto manufacturers. Primarily, he worked 38 years for Chrysler, retiring from the position of Account Manager, which challenged him to travel and train Chrysler employees on their new, state-of-the-art, accounting software.

On June 10, 1961, he married the love of his life, Penelope Louise Hathaway. In July of 1962, and November of 1963, he was entrusted to become a Dad, to Donna Jean Groff (David) and Robert Allan Schaw (Kathy Zajac). Later he received the blessings of grandsons, Derek & Shawn Groff, and Zachary Schaw.

Dick studied voice from age 17 to 33, and shared his beautiful voice at countless weddings, in church choirs wherever they served, in the Plymouth Community Chorus, and guest soloist to the Plymouth Symphony, and at pre-season Tiger Baseball games, in Lakeland, FL.

With Donna, he encouraged the gift of music they shared together; she enjoyed accompanying, and learning to follow, by his patient leading. With Bob, he shared as a Leader in Boy Scouts, and crafting with wood; a skill Bob has grown in, beyond his Father's own ability. With Penny, he was a loving & faithful husband, sharing in many travels together. To his final day, he cherished his 'Beautiful Bride.' They were both very active in the First United Methodist Church, of Lakeland, singing in the choir and in the BYKOTA Sunday School Class. For many years, they served as Volunteers at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. All of us, including friends from Michigan, to Florida, recall evenings of playing games & laughter, around the kitchen table.... one of his favorite things. Dick was grateful for the gift of a new day, and frequently recounted the blessings of his life, his family, his friends, and his church.

Donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 (Fine Arts Department).



