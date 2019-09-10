|
|
RICHARD
SKELTON
AUBURNDALE - Richard Skelton, age 79, passed away on September 9, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on January 25, 1940 to Helen Skelton in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Richard has been an Auburndale resident since 1968 coming from Louisiana. He worked for the City of Auburndale in landscaping and is a Veteran of the U. S. Air Force. Richard was a member of Eastside Baptist in Auburndale, coached girls softball for 10 years, loved working on puzzles and word searches and was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, 3 Brothers and 2 Sisters.
Richard is survived by: his wife of 50 years: Janice Skelton, Daughters: Angela Martinez of Auburndale, Melinda (Tim) Slicis of Sarasota, Anita Skelton of Auburndale, Sons: Tony Martinez and Cipriano (Wendy) Martinez both of Lakeland, Sister: Anita Davidson, 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Kersey Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11 at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019