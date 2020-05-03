RICHARD WILLIAM LOGSDON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD
WILLIAM
LOGSDON, 60

LAKELAND -Richard William Logsdon, 60, of Lakeland FL passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1959. He worked as a system analyst at Polk State College.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mercedes Logsdon. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Logsdon, daughters; Sharyl Coley of Boston, Kyla Coley of Winter Haven, Shakita Hollis of Winter Haven, and Claudia Johnson of Winter Haven, son-in-law, Derek Willis of Winter Haven, grandchildren; Ezekiel Coley, Isaiah Mayo, Jackie Coley, Madysn Coley, Amani Johnson, Khadijah Johnson, Dominique Johnson, Tyrese Burnam, and Malcom Burnam.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. A service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
8639678558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved