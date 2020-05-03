RICHARD

WILLIAM

LOGSDON, 60



LAKELAND -Richard William Logsdon, 60, of Lakeland FL passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1959. He worked as a system analyst at Polk State College.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mercedes Logsdon. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Logsdon, daughters; Sharyl Coley of Boston, Kyla Coley of Winter Haven, Shakita Hollis of Winter Haven, and Claudia Johnson of Winter Haven, son-in-law, Derek Willis of Winter Haven, grandchildren; Ezekiel Coley, Isaiah Mayo, Jackie Coley, Madysn Coley, Amani Johnson, Khadijah Johnson, Dominique Johnson, Tyrese Burnam, and Malcom Burnam.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. A service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.



