RICHARD WOOD KEEFER

RICHARD WOOD KEEFER Obituary
RICHARD WOOD
KEEFER, 89

WINTER HAVEN - Richard Wood Keefer, 89, was born September 2, 1929 to Russell and Evelyn (Wood) Keefer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and passed away in his home surrounded by friends and family on April 25, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Dick worked for Philadelphia Electric for more than 40 years, retiring as a Construction Detailer, before moving to Florida in 1991. His faith was the foundation of his life and he spent many hours serving others in his church and community. He loved being a part of the Lake Wales Repeater Association and was active in the Lake Wales Model Railroad Club. He also enjoyed singing baritone in church choirs.
He is survived by his wife Lois W. Keefer; daughters Joanne Markowitz and her husband Michael; Ruth Weisbecker and her husband Matthew; step-children Robert W. McFarland and wife Susan; Joseph L. McFarland and wife Linda; Sheryl E. Bowers and husband Dean; Charles I. McFarland and wife Pamela; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Eileen (Higgins) Keefer, his brothers Russell I. Keefer, Jr. and Robert T. Keefer, and by his sister Jeanne Hunn.
A memorial service will be held at Eastside Assembly of God on May 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make a donation to The Mission of Winter Haven, 180 E. Central Avenue, Winter Haven (themissionwh.org).
Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019
