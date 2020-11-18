1/1
Rick Bruce Arnold
RICK BRUCE
ARNOLD

LAKELAND - Rick Bruce Arnold passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Gouverneur, New York to his loving parents, Theodore and Barbara Arnold.
To those who knew and loved him best, Rick was a guiding light and a steadfast presence. A lover of rock and roll, Rick regularly jammed out to legends like the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Buffet. He was known by his grandchildren as 'silly Grandpa.' He was often seen dancing and singing, making faces at them in an effort to coerce a laugh from them. To his children, Rick was their rock and their protector.
A dedicated employee, Rick worked for Barney's Pumps in Lakeland, Florida as a Wastewater Account Manager until the day he passed. He was with the company for 41 years. He was loved by all and will be missed by everyone in the Barney's Pumps Family.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Theodore Arnold.
He is survived by his three children: Timothy, Michael & Deanna Arnold, mother: Barbara Arnold, sister Roxanne Small and brother in law Don Small. Rick had 7 grandchildren as well as many close friends from Star Lake, New York that he considered family.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Noon in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
