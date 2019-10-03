Home

Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive M.B. Church
Wauchula, FL
RICKY BLANDIN


1968 - 2019
RICKY BLANDIN Obituary
RICKY
BLANDIN, 51
Construction Worker

FROSTPROOF - Mr. Ricky Blandin, age 51, died 9/25/19, in Winter Haven.
Born in Lakeland on Jan. 31, 1968, he moved to Frostproof from Zolfo Springs two years ago. He was a construction worker.
Mr. Blandin is survived by his wife Latravia Blandin, Frostproof; mother Shirley Blandin, Winter Haven; father William Blandin, Arcadia; daughter Laquinda Blandin, Winter Haven; sons Trail Blandin (Christi), Bartow, Taiwan Blandin, Wauchula, Tyler Blandin (Anquanette, Winter Haven, Ricky Blandin, Frostproof, Kevis Blandin, Winter Haven; two brothers: Otis Blandin, (Katrina), Charles Blandin, both of Wauchula; 3 sisters: Sheryl (Jackson) Mos-ley, Eagle Lake, Darletta (Tyrone) Williams, Shaquita (Lamont) Armstrong, both of Winter Haven; 15 grandchildren.
Services will be Sat. at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive M.B. Church, Wauchula.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
