RICKY
BLANDIN, 51
Construction Worker
FROSTPROOF - Mr. Ricky Blandin, age 51, died 9/25/19, in Winter Haven.
Born in Lakeland on Jan. 31, 1968, he moved to Frostproof from Zolfo Springs two years ago. He was a construction worker.
Mr. Blandin is survived by his wife Latravia Blandin, Frostproof; mother Shirley Blandin, Winter Haven; father William Blandin, Arcadia; daughter Laquinda Blandin, Winter Haven; sons Trail Blandin (Christi), Bartow, Taiwan Blandin, Wauchula, Tyler Blandin (Anquanette, Winter Haven, Ricky Blandin, Frostproof, Kevis Blandin, Winter Haven; two brothers: Otis Blandin, (Katrina), Charles Blandin, both of Wauchula; 3 sisters: Sheryl (Jackson) Mos-ley, Eagle Lake, Darletta (Tyrone) Williams, Shaquita (Lamont) Armstrong, both of Winter Haven; 15 grandchildren.
Services will be Sat. at 11:00 a.m. at Progressive M.B. Church, Wauchula.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019