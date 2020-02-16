|
|
RICKY D.
NICHOLS
AUBURNDALE - Ricky D. Nichols of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 65. A native of Watseka, IL, born February 13, 1954 to James and Minnie Nichols, Ricky has lived in this area his whole life. He was a Salesman for H.H. Gregg, attended the Auburndale Life Church, and loved hunting, fishing, and playing poker.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Mike Nichols and Ronnie Meadows. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Leisa; his sister Valerie Taylor of NC; and his brothers: Lee Nichols of Auburndale, Charles Nichols, and James G. 'Jerry' Nichols, both of IL.
Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020