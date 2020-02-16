Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky D. Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky D. Nichols Obituary
RICKY D.
NICHOLS

AUBURNDALE - Ricky D. Nichols of Auburndale, FL passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 65. A native of Watseka, IL, born February 13, 1954 to James and Minnie Nichols, Ricky has lived in this area his whole life. He was a Salesman for H.H. Gregg, attended the Auburndale Life Church, and loved hunting, fishing, and playing poker.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Mike Nichols and Ronnie Meadows. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Leisa; his sister Valerie Taylor of NC; and his brothers: Lee Nichols of Auburndale, Charles Nichols, and James G. 'Jerry' Nichols, both of IL.
Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -