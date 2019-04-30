|
|
RICKY J.
JORGENSEN, 65
LAKELAND - Ricky J. Jorgensen, 65, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones in the care of Hospice.
He leaves his wife Diane S. Jorgensen of 44 years, son James J. Jorgensen and wife Jessica A. Jorgensen, brother Robert C. Jorgensen, six beautiful grandchildren: Abigail Smith, Paige Smith, Colin Smith, Olivia Fernandez, Shane Jorgensen, and Sophie Jorgensen, and his great grandchild Dominic Smith.
Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by his parents Edgar H. Jorgensen and Mildred E. Jorgensen.
Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church on, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a reception at Beacon Hill Colony Clubhouse at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks to donate to Good Shepherd Hospice in honor of Ricky J. Jorgensen. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019