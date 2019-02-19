Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICKY DEBATS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICKY MELTON DEBATS


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICKY MELTON DEBATS Obituary
RICKY MELTON
DEBATS, 58

LAKELAND - Ricky Melton DeBats, 58, passed away Feb. 17, 2019.
Ricky was born in Tampa, FL on Nov. 10, 1960. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, and enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson, fishing, and especially spending time with his close friends and family.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Chuck DeBats; and sister, Cindy DeBats. He is survived by his mother, Marge DeBats; sister, Jan Speckhardt; brother, Steve (Becky) DeBats; cousin, Kay (Rich) Losson; 2 nephews; 5 nieces; 11 great nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bear.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Wednesday at 5 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.