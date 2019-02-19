|
|
RICKY MELTON
DEBATS, 58
LAKELAND - Ricky Melton DeBats, 58, passed away Feb. 17, 2019.
Ricky was born in Tampa, FL on Nov. 10, 1960. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, and enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson, fishing, and especially spending time with his close friends and family.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Chuck DeBats; and sister, Cindy DeBats. He is survived by his mother, Marge DeBats; sister, Jan Speckhardt; brother, Steve (Becky) DeBats; cousin, Kay (Rich) Losson; 2 nephews; 5 nieces; 11 great nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bear.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted Wednesday at 5 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019