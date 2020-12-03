RITA F. SMITH, 63
HAINES CITY - Rita F. Smith, 63, of Haines City passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence.
She was lifelong resident of the area and retired from the Haines City Walmart as Customer Service Manager with 13 years of service. Rita enjoyed crafting and loved spending time with her grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she will be missed.
She is survived by her two sons Joseph 'Chris' Smith (Lisa) and Timothy Smith (Brittney), two siblings, Donald Pettett (Shirley), Carol Pettett (Danny) and four grandchildren Skylar, Logan, Jadon and Kayla.
