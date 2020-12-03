1/1
RITA F. SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RITA F. SMITH, 63

HAINES CITY - Rita F. Smith, 63, of Haines City passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence.
She was lifelong resident of the area and retired from the Haines City Walmart as Customer Service Manager with 13 years of service. Rita enjoyed crafting and loved spending time with her grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she will be missed.
She is survived by her two sons Joseph 'Chris' Smith (Lisa) and Timothy Smith (Brittney), two siblings, Donald Pettett (Shirley), Carol Pettett (Danny) and four grandchildren Skylar, Logan, Jadon and Kayla.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved