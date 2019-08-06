|
RITA JUNE
STRICKLAND, 74
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA. - Mrs. Rita June Strickland passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 74 years old.
Rita is survived by her adoring husband of fifty-seven years, Jay; her five children: Amanda Wolfe (Kevin), George Strickland, Diane Swift (Jerry), Martha Mather(Adam), and Mary Butner (Tom); ten grandchildren: Becky Scholten (Bryan), Kelly Jones (Luke), Ashli Gilliam (Doug), Emily Ellis, Aaron Swift (Krystle), Nathan Swift, Lewis Mather, Abigail Math-er, Mara Stevens (Alex) and Riley Tidwell (Kimana); 13 great - grandchildren; as well as many, many loving and very special cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Lakeland Florida on August 31st at 2p.m. at TBA Church, 1815 East County Road 540-A, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019