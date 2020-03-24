|
RITA KAY
JOHNSON, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Rita Kay Johnson, 76, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Johnson was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to Orvin and Ruby (Walker) Kalso. She was a Winter Haven resident since 1982, coming from St. Petersburg & North Port. Rita retired after 31 years as a Head Cashier with Winn Dixie Grocery Stores. Rita was known for her contagious laugh & smile. She enjoyed growing orchids, going to the beach, arts/crafts, puzzles and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, John Johnson of Winter Haven; son Paul Newcomb of Cedar Rapids, IA; 2 daughters: Gwen Purcell and her husband Dan of East Berne, NY and Mona Hughes of Winter Haven; brother George Kalso and his wife JoLynn of Hawthorne, MI; sister Sue Clampett and her husband Bert of Enid, OK; 8 grandchildren: Anthony, Adam, Aaron, Anna, Grace, Emily, Justin & Jeanna; and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name can be made to either: SPCA or Polk County Human Society.
A private memorial service will be held and public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020