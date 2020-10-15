ROBBIE DARLENE MILLERLAKELAND - Robbie Darlene Miller passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, and lived an extraordinary life.She is survived by her two children, Richard David Miller (Susan) and Tiffani Robyn Gozdur (Jeff); her four grandchildren, Jeremy, Mikayla, Madyson, Paige; and one great-grandchild, Lucas. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with every bone in her body. Her dreams were their dreams. Robbie attended Lakeland High School where she met many life-long friends who surrounded her with love and support as they faced the world together. She valued every single one of her friendships dearly.Robbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Leroy Miller; her mother, Z. Darlene Hopkins; her father, Richard Joseph Hopkins; and her two brothers, Timmy Hopkins and Buddy Hopkins.Graveside service will be held at Socrum Cemetery, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10 am.