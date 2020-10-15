1/1
ROBBIE DARLENE MILLER LAKELAND - Robbie Darlene Miller pa Sunday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBBIE DARLENE MILLER

LAKELAND - Robbie Darlene Miller passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee, and lived an extraordinary life.
She is survived by her two children, Richard David Miller (Susan) and Tiffani Robyn Gozdur (Jeff); her four grandchildren, Jeremy, Mikayla, Madyson, Paige; and one great-grandchild, Lucas. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with every bone in her body. Her dreams were their dreams. Robbie attended Lakeland High School where she met many life-long friends who surrounded her with love and support as they faced the world together. She valued every single one of her friendships dearly.
Robbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Leroy Miller; her mother, Z. Darlene Hopkins; her father, Richard Joseph Hopkins; and her two brothers, Timmy Hopkins and Buddy Hopkins.
Graveside service will be held at Socrum Cemetery, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10 am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved